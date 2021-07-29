Mt Difficulty winemaker resigns

Matt Dicey steps down after more than 20 years as chief winemaker at the Bannockburn winery Mt Difficulty. Mt Difficulty was purchased by Foley Wines two years ago.

His place will be taken by Greg Lane who leaves his position as winemaker for Central Otago winery, Amisfield Wines. Lane is from South Australia where he earned a Bachelor of Oenology from the University of Adelaide with 1st class honours. From there he honed his craft at Shaw + Smith in Adelaide, France, Italy and the United States before being drawn back to Marlborough to take up the reins at Grove Mill.

Dicey commented:

“It has been one amazing journey being the winemaker at Mt Difficulty for the past 22 years. I have so many fond memories that it is with a heavy heart that I leave behind the vineyards, people and places that have filled my thoughts for a very long time. But the time has come to hand over to the next generation and a new set of great hands. “I am excited for Greg to come on board, having won the New Zealand Young Winemaker of the Year 2018, I have no doubt that he will excel in delivering our world-class wines. It has been a great final vintage here and lovely to spend time with Greg introducing him to the people and vineyards that make Mt Difficulty wines.”