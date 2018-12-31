Huon’s best Australian wines of 2018
It’s been a bountiful year for high-end Australian wines. It was a mouth-watering task to trawl through the year’s tastings and compile this list. All of the wines here (except the mature white and red) were available at the time they were tasted, in 2018, although many will be scarce and expensive, as is the nature of anything great. Neither price nor rarity were considered in making the list.It was a mouth-watering task to trawl through the year’s tastings and compile this list.
Re-living these experiences, I am reminded of what a lucky bastard I am to do this for a living. And also that despite the effects of climate change and the many obstacles that are thrown in their way, our wine producers are constantly striving for better, and generally succeeding.
Next week, I’ll round up the best value for money wines of 2018.
Sparkling
- Arras E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2003 (magnum)
- Moorilla Cloth Label Late Disgorged 2007
- Clover Hill Cuvée Prestige Brut 2006
- Sittella Avant Garde Series Blanc de Blancs Chardonnay NV
- Courabyra 805 Pinot Noir Chardonnay Pinot Meunier 2013
Chardonnay
- Giaconda Estate Vineyard 2016
- Stella Bella Suckfizzle 2017
- Fraser Gallop Estate Palladian 2017
- Yarra Yering 2017
- By Farr Côte Vineyard 2016
- Cullen Kevin John 2017
- Pierro Vintage Reserve 2015
- Oakridge Vineyard Series Henk 2017
- Tapanappa Tiers Vineyard 2016
Semillon
Riesling
- Naked Run Place In Time 2014
- Duke’s Vineyard Magpie Hill Reserve 2018
- Henschke Lenswood Green’s Hill 2017
- Tamburlaine Reserve 2012
- Tamburlaine Reserve 2004
- Seppelt Drumborg Vineyard 2011
- Crawford River 2017
- Leasingham Classic Clare 2012
- Grosset Alea Off Dry 2018
- Grosset Polish Hill 2018
Other White Varieties
Pinot Noir
- Chatto Isle 2017
- Coldstream Hills Deer Farm Vineyard 2017
- Kooyong Haven 2016
- Bindi Block 5 2016
- By Farr Côte Vineyard 2015
- Bass Phillip Reserve 2016
Cabernet Sauvignon
- Wynns Coonawarra Estate John Riddoch 2015
- Moss Wood Wilyabrup 2015
- Houghton Jack Mann 2015
- Yarra Yering Carrodus 2016
Cabernet blends
- Hickinbotham Clarendon Vineyard The Peake Cabernet Shiraz 2016
- William Wilson Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
Shiraz
- Penfolds RWT 2016
- Henschke Hill of Grace 2013
- Penfolds Grange 2014
- Saltram The Journal Centenarian 2015
- Tyrrell’s 1867 Old Patch 2017
(then came dozens of wines on 96 points)
Grenache
- Hardys Tintara Reserve 2016
- S.C. Pannell Old McDonald 2017
- Handpicked Collection Barossa Valley 2016
- Toby Bekkers 2016
- Yangarra Estate Vineyard High Sands 2015
Other Red Varieties
Sweet Whites
- Crawford River Nektar Riesling 2016
- Quealy Late Harvest Pinot Gris 2017
- Craigow Dessert Riesling 2015
- Derwent Estate Late Harvest Riesling 2017
- Riversdale Estate Botrytis Riesling 2014
4 thoughts on “Huon’s best Australian wines of 2018”
An extraordinarily informative and exciting list. Thank you Huon.
List is a bit crap, Halliday’s version offers far more detail with scores, price points, etc
Hi Richard,
Thank you for your comment. Should you click on the links provided you’ll find the awards we’ve given the wines, the price and the wine’s ranking relative to other wines of the same variety and vintage. As a subscriber, you would have full access to the detailed tasting notes, scores and cellaring guidelines. These are the benefits of being a subscriber, and we would invite you to join up!
Nailed it.